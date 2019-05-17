Ccore Price Reaches $0.0233 on Major Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a market cap of $39,666.00 and $10.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00349028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00820716 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00152099 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005015 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

