CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
CBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $2.95.
NYSE:CBL opened at $1.26 on Monday. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $220.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.36.
CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 115 properties totaling 71.5 million square feet across 26 states, including 72 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.
Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.