CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $2.95.

NYSE:CBL opened at $1.26 on Monday. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $220.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBL. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,951,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 2,246.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,672,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,172,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 696.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 933,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,701,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,026,000 after purchasing an additional 648,458 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 115 properties totaling 71.5 million square feet across 26 states, including 72 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

