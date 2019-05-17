Catasys, Inc. (CATS) Major Shareholder Sells $627,210.00 in Stock

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) major shareholder David E. Smith sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $627,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CATS stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.19 million, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 2.07. Catasys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

Get Catasys alerts:

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Catasys, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CATS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Catasys in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. started coverage on Catasys in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Catasys from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, started coverage on Catasys in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catasys in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Catasys by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catasys in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Catasys by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catasys in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Catasys, Inc. (CATS) Major Shareholder Sells $627,210.00 in Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/catasys-inc-cats-major-shareholder-sells-627210-00-in-stock.html.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Catasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.