Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $491,000 Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79,705 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $134.00 price objective on Carlisle Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.86.

NYSE CSL opened at $137.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.72%.

Carlisle Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,150 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $1,882,236.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

