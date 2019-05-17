Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.56.

TSE:CAR.UN traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$48.88. 132,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.85. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$31.93 and a twelve month high of C$37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at December 31, 2018, CAPREIT had owning interests in 51,528 residential units, comprised of 44,935 residential suites and 32 MHC comprising 6,593 land lease sites.

