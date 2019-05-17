Camden Property Trust (CPT) Stake Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $12,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,776,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 481,528 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8,705.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,206,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 148,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,701,000 after buying an additional 98,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.68. 6,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.16. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $248.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/camden-property-trust-cpt-stake-raised-by-state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system.html.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.