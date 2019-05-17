California Public Employees Retirement System Has $548.13 Million Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,679,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 575,053 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $548,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,607,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Intel’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.43 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $26,588.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,704.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 25,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,384,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,320 shares of company stock worth $5,343,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

