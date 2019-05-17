Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.85 Million

Brokerages expect Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) to report $66.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.50 million and the highest is $67.20 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $53.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $266.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.60 million to $266.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $281.75 million, with estimates ranging from $281.30 million to $282.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.67%.

BY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $44,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $201,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,734 shares of company stock worth $395,601 in the last three months. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,663,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. 28.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BY stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $19.30. 33,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,119. The company has a market capitalization of $740.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $24.50.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.