Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $25,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period.

BURL stock opened at $163.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.16. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $180.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 226.76% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.79.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $908,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Vecchio sold 800 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $135,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,015 shares of company stock valued at $16,733,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

