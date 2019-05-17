Burberry Group (BRBY) Lowered to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRBY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.54) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,913 ($25.00).

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,796 ($23.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.71. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,338 ($30.55).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.50 ($0.41) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.52%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

