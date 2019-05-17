Buckingham Research Trims Boeing (BA) Target Price to $370.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target cut by Buckingham Research from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $525.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $413.01.

Boeing stock opened at $353.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Boeing has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 726 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

