BRT Apartments (BRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.28

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 18.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BRT Apartments by 534.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BRT Apartments by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

