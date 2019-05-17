BRT Apartments (BRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.28

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.
Several research firms have issued reports on BRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.59.
About BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.
