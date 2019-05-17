Brokerages Expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) to announce $200.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.07 million and the highest is $233.30 million. Mammoth Energy Services reported sales of $533.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will report full year sales of $892.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $837.31 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $798.17 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mammoth Energy Services.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $262.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 62.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. 237,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,174. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $631.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Mammoth Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.88%.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

