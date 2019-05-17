Brokerages Anticipate LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) to Announce $0.00 Earnings Per Share

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. LightPath Technologies’ rating score has improved by 40.1% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $2.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LightPath Technologies an industry rank of 157 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPTH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.21 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 million, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,133,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.