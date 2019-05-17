Brokerages Anticipate Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) to report $126.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.73 million and the highest is $129.94 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $113.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $509.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $503.16 million to $513.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $527.78 million, with estimates ranging from $522.76 million to $532.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

CUZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.33. 5,150,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674,146. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 505.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

