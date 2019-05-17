Brokerages Anticipate Arconic Inc (ARNC) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Brokerages expect that Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Arconic reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Arconic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arconic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

Shares of ARNC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.53. Arconic has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

In other news, Chairman John C. Plant acquired 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,960,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at $528,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta acquired 22,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $499,526.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,082. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 352,603 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,776. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 157.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 42,045 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Arconic during the third quarter worth $471,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the third quarter worth $357,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Arconic by 3.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,038,000 after buying an additional 71,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Arconic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,331,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,728,000 after buying an additional 653,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

