Brendan Borg Purchases 200,000 Shares of Birimian Ltd (BGS) Stock

Birimian Ltd (ASX:BGS) insider Brendan Borg purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$34,200.00 ($24,255.32).

Shares of Birimian stock remained flat at $A$0.16 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,000. The company has a market cap of $41.00 million and a P/E ratio of -8.61. Birimian Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.13 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of A$0.57 ($0.40).

Birimian Limited primarily explores for lithium properties in Mali, West Africa. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Goulamina Lithium project that covers an area of 295 square kilometers located in the Bougouni Region of southern Mali. It also holds in the gold deposits, such as Massigui Gold Project covering an area of 674 square kilometers; and Dankassa Gold Project, which comprise an area of 199 square kilometers located in southern Mali.

