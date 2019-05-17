BRAINSWAY LTD/S (BWAY) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $10.82 on Monday. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

About BRAINSWAY LTD/S

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

