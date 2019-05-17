BP’s (BP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC reissued their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BP. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BP from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 555 ($7.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BP from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 650.88 ($8.50).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 556.44 ($7.27) on Monday. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 58 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £305.08 ($398.64).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

