Boxlight (BOXL) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Taglich Brothers reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Boxlight in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Boxlight in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BOXL stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $40.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 6.98.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 58.68% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOXL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

