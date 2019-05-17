Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Hits $0.0049

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Gate.io, IDEX and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $8,843.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00348837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00824326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00152288 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005012 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,830,997 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

