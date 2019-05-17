Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,107 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 64,223 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $2,622,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 15,225 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $608,238.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,677 shares of company stock worth $11,027,956 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.53.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

