Boston Partners Takes Position in Aramark (ARMK)

Boston Partners bought a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 101,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARMK. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 43,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,299,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Aramark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

