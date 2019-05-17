Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOT stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,865,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,059. The firm has a market cap of $769.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.62. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $32.21.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 7,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $196,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,980.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/boot-barn-boot-posts-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-05-eps.html.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.