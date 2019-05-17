Boot Barn (BOOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.
BOOT stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,865,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,059. The firm has a market cap of $769.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.62. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $32.21.
In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 7,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $196,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,980.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
