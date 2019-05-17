BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 28,809 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBI. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 708,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 268,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 18.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 211,019 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 509.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 444,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 371,705 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PBI. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

In other news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III acquired 5,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 10,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $99,492. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $4.98 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 99.26% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $868.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Pitney Bowes announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

