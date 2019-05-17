BNK Petroleum (BKX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.22

BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 1110501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 million and a P/E ratio of 12.94.

BNK Petroleum (TSE:BKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.88 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that BNK Petroleum Inc. will post 0.0102040807996669 earnings per share for the current year.

About BNK Petroleum (TSE:BKX)

BNK Petroleum Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of unconventional oil and gas resource plays in the United States, Canada, Poland, Spain, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The company produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has working interests in approximately 17,680 net acres of shale oil acreage in the Caney/Upper Sycamore formations of the Tishomingo Field, Oklahoma.

