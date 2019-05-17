BlackCoin Achieves Market Cap of $5.59 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0891 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange, CoinEgg, Upbit and Bittrex. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and $58,789.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00039085 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002898 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 62,768,977 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Upbit, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

