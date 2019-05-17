Black Hills (BKH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $84.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $72.00 price target on Black Hills and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Black Hills from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Williams Capital lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Black Hills from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $75.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 12.91%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

In other Black Hills news, insider David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $534,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,570,720.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,552,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,062,000 after purchasing an additional 398,122 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 7,346.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 403,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 398,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,321,000 after purchasing an additional 348,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after purchasing an additional 307,249 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

