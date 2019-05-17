BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $18.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

“We continue to believe BioLife is one of the better small-cap plays with a lower risk exposure to the biotech / regen med space. Maintain OP rating.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.22 million, a P/E ratio of 126.71 and a beta of 1.53. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a current ratio of 14.50.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $172,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,565.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,074 shares in the company, valued at $734,713.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,429 shares of company stock worth $1,371,446 over the last ninety days. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

