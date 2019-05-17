Bio-Path (BPTH) Releases Earnings Results

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $16.76 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $73.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Path by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 32,386 shares during the period.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

