BIO-key International (BKYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 172.60% and a negative return on equity of 57.66%.
Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI opened at $1.22 on Friday. BIO-key International has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of BIO-key International in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
About BIO-key International
BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.
