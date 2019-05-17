BIO-key International (BKYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 172.60% and a negative return on equity of 57.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI opened at $1.22 on Friday. BIO-key International has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of BIO-key International in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIO-key International stock. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.27% of BIO-key International as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

