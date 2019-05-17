BidaskClub Upgrades LHC Group (LHCG) to “Strong-Buy”

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LHC Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.
LHCG opened at $118.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $73.09 and a 1-year high of $120.69.
In other LHC Group news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $8,139,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $53,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,950,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,324 shares of company stock worth $12,816,300. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $519,530,000 after purchasing an additional 120,016 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,484,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,535,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 530,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.