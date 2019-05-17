BidaskClub Upgrades LHC Group (LHCG) to “Strong-Buy”

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LHC Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

LHCG opened at $118.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $73.09 and a 1-year high of $120.69.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $502.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.16 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $8,139,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $53,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,950,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,324 shares of company stock worth $12,816,300. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $519,530,000 after purchasing an additional 120,016 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,484,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,535,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 530,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

