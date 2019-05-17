BidaskClub Lowers Duluth (DLTH) to Sell

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Duluth from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Duluth from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair cut shares of Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Duluth has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $476.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.11). Duluth had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duluth news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $127,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duluth by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Duluth by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Duluth by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Duluth by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

