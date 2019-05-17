BidaskClub Downgrades Veeco Instruments (VECO) to Buy

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

VECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.28 million, a P/E ratio of -318.25 and a beta of 1.31. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 84.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 165,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 23,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,803,000 after buying an additional 276,099 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

