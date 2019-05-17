BetterBetting (BETR) Reaches Market Cap of $388,002.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $388,002.00 and approximately $1,253.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetterBetting token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00347728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00817467 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00153453 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001005 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 200,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,652,367 tokens. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

BetterBetting Token Trading

BetterBetting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

