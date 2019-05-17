Bertrandt (BDT) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BDT has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bertrandt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Bertrandt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Bertrandt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Bertrandt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bertrandt has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €84.00 ($97.67).

Shares of BDT stock opened at €69.30 ($80.58) on Monday. Bertrandt has a 1-year low of €59.40 ($69.07) and a 1-year high of €100.00 ($116.28). The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.40. The firm has a market cap of $699.31 million and a P/E ratio of 14.72.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

