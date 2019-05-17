Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,490,100,000 after buying an additional 3,235,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,490,100,000 after buying an additional 3,235,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,892,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,935,000 after buying an additional 435,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,920,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,921,000 after buying an additional 1,352,484 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,824,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,956,000 after buying an additional 173,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.30.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $138.21 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The firm has a market cap of $368.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $20.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.01%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

