Bechtle (BC8) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BC8. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bechtle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.00 ($105.81).

Get Bechtle alerts:

ETR:BC8 opened at €104.60 ($121.63) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 32.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.56. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a 12-month high of €100.60 ($116.98).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.