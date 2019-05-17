Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (BBGI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

In related news, Director Mark S. Fowler acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,390 shares in the company, valued at $167,051.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 58.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $100.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Beasley Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (BBGI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/beasley-broadcast-group-inc-bbgi-shares-bought-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.