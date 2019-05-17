Barnes Group (B) Now Covered by Alembic Global Advisors

Stock analysts at Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Barnes Group to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $55.68 on Friday. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $376.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Barnes Group news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $778,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,950 shares of company stock worth $985,988 in the last 90 days. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

