Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,137 Shares of Nice Ltd (NICE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nice were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nice by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,612,000 after purchasing an additional 250,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nice by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,852,000 after purchasing an additional 249,722 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nice by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 323,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,031,000 after purchasing an additional 91,410 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in Nice in the 4th quarter valued at $5,485,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Nice by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 858,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,858,000 after purchasing an additional 43,302 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nice alerts:

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Nice to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Nice from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nice presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Shares of NICE opened at $143.90 on Friday. Nice Ltd has a 52-week low of $100.54 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Nice had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,137 Shares of Nice Ltd (NICE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/bank-of-montreal-can-purchases-2137-shares-of-nice-ltd-nice.html.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.