Bank of America Lowers Duke Energy (DUK) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Duke Energy stock opened at $86.24 on Monday. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.60%.

In related news, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $174,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,143.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 750 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $67,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,900,878. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,434,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,355,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,459,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,451,000 after buying an additional 1,148,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,338,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,879,000 after buying an additional 415,434 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,411,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,581,000 after buying an additional 2,186,456 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

