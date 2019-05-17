Bank of America Corp DE Buys 15,266 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CWK opened at $18.58 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider W Brett White sold 137,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $2,342,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Asia Advisors Vi, Inc. sold 1,909,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $32,615,233.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,897,552 shares of company stock worth $66,609,803 over the last ninety days.

Separately, Bank of America set a $21.00 target price on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

