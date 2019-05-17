Bancorp of New Jersey (BKJ) Lifted to B at TheStreet

Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ remained flat at $$13.37 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623. Bancorp of New Jersey has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKJ. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp of New Jersey in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bancorp of New Jersey by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Bancorp of New Jersey by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter.

About Bancorp of New Jersey

Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

