Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (BLX) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,389,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,336,000 after purchasing an additional 69,018 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLX stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.29 million, a PE ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $27.89.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.60 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 550.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLX. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

