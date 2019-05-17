Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Given a €6.34 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been assigned a €6.34 ($7.37) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.85 ($6.80) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.75 ($6.68).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.