Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $262.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Baidu from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.64.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $153.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $283.95.

WARNING: “Baidu (BIDU) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Outstanding Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/baidu-bidu-to-buyback-1-00-billion-in-outstanding-stock.html.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.