Badger Daylighting (BAD) PT Raised to C$53.00

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s current price.

BAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Badger Daylighting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

Badger Daylighting stock opened at C$48.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.92, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.45. Badger Daylighting has a 1-year low of C$25.68 and a 1-year high of C$49.09.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$178.61 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Badger Daylighting will post 2.6900002083803 EPS for the current year.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.