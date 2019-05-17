AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,007.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of AZO opened at $981.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $597.00 and a 12 month high of $1,074.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.97 by $1.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 61.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.68, for a total transaction of $259,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,528.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.11, for a total value of $1,961,036.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,149.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,907 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 64.7% during the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

