Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Shares Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 140.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after buying an additional 194,499 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 33.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 30.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after buying an additional 50,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,114,000 after buying an additional 164,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Autoliv from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.96.

NYSE ALV opened at $70.39 on Friday. Autoliv Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.26 and a 52-week high of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 36.31%.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,524 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $122,971.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $51,883.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

